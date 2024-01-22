trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712416
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Join Anil Ambani at Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Event

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
: Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted in the company of business magnate Anil Ambani at the Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Witness this notable gathering as they partake in the auspicious event – a unique intersection of entertainment and business at the heart of cultural celebrations in Ayodhya.

