videoDetails

Amritpal: Amritpal Singh reached the Gurudwara before arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Khalistan supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh has surrendered. He was absconding for several days. Amritpal Singh, the mastermind of the Ajnala Incident, has been caught. Amritpal Singh was caught after 36 days. Amritpal had reached the Gurdwara before his arrest.