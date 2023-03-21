NewsVideos
Amritpal case: Punjab Police suspects ISI role, foreign funding; BP jackets with 'AKF' marking recovered

Mar 21, 2023
As the massive search operation to nab Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh entered its third day on March 20, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill informed of having a very strong suspicion of an ISI angle and foreign funding to 'Waris Punjab De'. The senior Punjab cop informed that Bulletproof jackets and guns have been found with the tag of AKF. 114 people have been arrested so far while the hunt for ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh is still underway. Earlier in the day, Punjab Police informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police. Gill shared that Harjeet Singh, uncle of the Khalistan sympathizer is in route to Dibrugarh. He also urged social media platforms and media persons to first fact check the news before sharing it

