videoDetails

Amritpal Singh and accomplice locked in separate cells in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail after arrest

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is lodged in Dibrugarh jail after his arrest from Moga in Punjab. Along with Amritpal, other associates of Amritpal are also lodged in Dibrugarh Jail. All are kept in separate cells.