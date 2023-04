videoDetails

Amritpal Singh tries to flee Pakistan - sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

The search for Amritpal Singh has been intensified. Investigation agencies have deployed heavy teams regarding Amritpal in Jalandhar and many nearby areas of Punjab. Meanwhile sources say that Amritpal is trying to escape to Pakistan. The question arises that in the midst of all this, will Amritpal be arrested or will he surrender?