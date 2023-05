videoDetails

Amritsar Blast: Panic due to explosion near Golden Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Once again a blast has been witnessed in Amritsar, Punjab. This is the second blast in two days. There is an atmosphere of panic due to the explosion near the Golden Temple. The question arises as to who is the master mind of the blast on Heritage Street.