Amritsar: Third blast near Golden Temple, 1 woman arrested, 2 people in custody

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Another explosion took place near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab on Thursday. An atmosphere of panic has been created in the area due to the blast. This is the third blast near Sri Harmandir Sahib