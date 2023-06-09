NewsVideos
An atmosphere of tension on offering Namaz in the temple in UP's Hapur

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Hapur Namaz Offering In Temple: In UP's Hapur, a case of offering namaz in a temple has come to the fore. This case pertains to the Chandi temple located in Hapur. Hindu organizations are protesting against this. Watch visuals.

