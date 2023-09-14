trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662376
Anantnag Encounter UP NIA Raid: Big news from UP after Anantnag attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency conducted a raid today, targeting a residence in the town of Farenda, situated in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district. The operation was against the suspicions regarding a potential Pakistani connection. NIA conducted the raid at the residence of Dr Fazle Haq. The operation is reportedly linked to an alleged Pakistani connection involving Haq's son-in-law, Talha Khan.
