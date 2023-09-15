trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662531
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anantnag Encounter Update: Surgical Strike Against Pak?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 02:44 AM IST
Anger against Pakistan erupted in Jammu on Thursday over the sacrifice of Army Colonel, Major and DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Various organizations in Jammu expressed grief over these martyrdoms and demonstrated against Pakistan. Holding Pakistan responsible for these martyrdoms, these organizations expressed their anger by burning Pakistani flags.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Distribution of books from 'Ghoda Library'
play icon2:0
DNA: Distribution of books from 'Ghoda Library'
DNA: Tribute to the martyrdom of brave men
play icon8:15
DNA: Tribute to the martyrdom of brave men
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
play icon13:10
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
DNA: First Day, First Show in the new Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi
play icon7:19
DNA: First Day, First Show in the new Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi
DNA: Now only encounter in Jammu and Kashmir!
play icon9:20
DNA: Now only encounter in Jammu and Kashmir!

Trending Videos

DNA: Distribution of books from 'Ghoda Library'
play icon2:0
DNA: Distribution of books from 'Ghoda Library'
DNA: Tribute to the martyrdom of brave men
play icon8:15
DNA: Tribute to the martyrdom of brave men
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
play icon13:10
DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?
DNA: First Day, First Show in the new Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi
play icon7:19
DNA: First Day, First Show in the new Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi
DNA: Now only encounter in Jammu and Kashmir!
play icon9:20
DNA: Now only encounter in Jammu and Kashmir!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki Live,Anantnag debate,Anantnag news live,Anantnag,Anantnag encounter,anantnag encounter martyrs,Anantnag,Encounter,anantnag martyrs,Terrorist encounter,Indian Army,Jammu and Kashmir,Jammu Kashmir Police,Latest News,News,Kashmir news,Breaking News,jammu kashmir news,Major Ashish Dhonchak,Colonel Manpreet Singh,deputy sp humayun muzamil bhat,live news,Pakistan,Firing In Anantnag,