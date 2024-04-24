Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ananya Panday Radiates Charm As She Spreads Smiles In Bandra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Take a look into Bandra's streets, and you might just spot the ever cutest Ananya Panday brightening up the neighborhood with her adorable smile. The young Bollywood star was recently seen strolling around, sharing her warmth with everyone she met.

All Videos

PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP
Play Icon03:04
PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP
Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
Play Icon00:51
Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
Play Icon31:31
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
Play Icon01:17
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement
Play Icon06:14
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement

Trending Videos

PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP
play icon3:4
PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP
Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
play icon0:51
Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
play icon31:31
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
play icon1:17
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement
play icon6:14
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement