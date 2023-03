videoDetails

Ancient Egypt Excavation Uncovers 2,000 Mummified Sheep Heads Unearthed In Egypt Temple

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:05 AM IST

Ancient Egypt Excavation Uncovers 2,000 Mummified Sheep Heads Unearthed In Egypt Temple Around 2,000 mummified ram heads were found at the temple of Ramses II in Egypt. The ram heads were dated from the Ptolemaic period in the ancient city of Abydos. Mummified ewes, dogs, wild goats, cows, gazelles, and mongooses were found in the temple.