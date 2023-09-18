trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663818
Anju Nasrulla Breaking: Anju is coming to India next month!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Anju, the Indian woman and a mother of two children is expected to return to India next month. Anju, who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam, is "mentally disturbed and badly missing" her two children, said her Pakistani husband.
