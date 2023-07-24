trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639961
Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Anju Nasrullah Love Story: From India to Pakistan, the love story of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena is discussed. Meanwhile, the opposite picture has emerged from Seema Haider. Now a woman from India has crossed the border. The way Seema did not care about the restrictions of the border for Sachin. In the same way, she also reached Pakistan to meet her lover. The name of this woman is Anju and her lover's name is Nasrullah.
