Anju's father made sensational revelations while crying!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Anju Pakistan News: The case of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who came to India illegally is in headlines these days. Meanwhile, news came that India's Anju also went to Pakistan to find Facebook love, where she met a Muslim man named Nasrullah. The statement of father Gaya Prasad Thomas has come on this act of daughter. He has said that as soon as Anju went from India to Pakistan, she died for the family.
