Anju's pre wedding video with lover goes viral!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Anju Pakistan News: Anju told Zee News on phone – I did not convert to Islam. I didn't get married. Went with friends. Pre wedding is not a shoot. Vlogger put video to increase his views. It is also being said that Anju has not changed her name to Fatima.
