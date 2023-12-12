trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697862
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 07:28 AM IST
After making Vishnudev Sai the CM in Chhattisgarh, BJP in Madhya Pradesh also announced a new name contrary to all expectations. BJP has handed over the command of the state to three-time MLA Mohan Yadav. Now it is believed that BJP can surprise in Rajasthan also.
