Another city occupied by Wagner's army

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
The Wagner Group, called mercenaries of Russia, have rebelled against the Russian army. Wagner's army has captured the city of Rostov. After this, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is moving towards the capital Moscow with his 25 thousand soldiers.

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
play icon13:56
PM Modi receives guard of honor as soon as he reaches Egypt
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
play icon6:19
Wagner Group claims to 'occupy' the major city, know what happened so far
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
play icon11:30
Situation in Moscow critical due to Wagner rebellion
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin? Who rebelled against the Russian President
play icon18:3
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin? Who rebelled against the Russian President

