Another Love Jihad Case in Jabalpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Jabalpur Case: The girl's father Chandrika Prasad Dubey says that there has been a conspiracy with my daughter. Mohammed Ayaz married her by cheating her. Now he is also threatening to kill me.

