trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634368
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Another Shraddha-like murder case in Delhi's Geeta Colony

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Geeta Colony Murder: A sensational incident has come to light from Delhi. A dead body of a woman has been found in pieces in Geeta Colony area. This case is being considered like Shraddha murder case of Mehrauli. Know in detail in this report where the dead body of the girl was found and what is the whole matter.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon1:35
"I Didn't Bring The Sandpaper": UK-Australian PM Engage in Hilarious Ashes Banter
BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
play icon1:3
BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon1:35
"I Didn't Bring The Sandpaper": UK-Australian PM Engage in Hilarious Ashes Banter
BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
play icon1:3
BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
play icon0:50
BJP releases list of Rajya Sabha candidates
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
play icon4:28
Crude bomb recovered from Bhangar in West Bengal
Chants Of
play icon4:43
Chants Of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" Resound At The Champs-Elysees In Paris Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit
geeta colony murder,Geeta Colony Murder breaking,Delhi,Delhi News,Delhi murder case,delhi shraddha case,delhi shraddha hatyakand,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,delhi murder case breaking,delhi geeta colony,delhi geeta colony pregnant lady news,delhi geeta colony news,delhi geeta colony murder,Murder in Delhi,shraddha like case,shraddha like case in delhi,shraddha case in delhi,shraddha case in delhi madan gowri,Mehrauli,Delhi crime,Crime news,Zee News,