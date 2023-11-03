trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683702
Antony Blinken reaches Israel amid war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Amid Israel Hamas War, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reached Tel Aviv. US Secretary of State Blinken will meet Netanyahu and may appeal for a ceasefire. An appeal for humanitarian aid in Gaza is also possible by Blinken. Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei has claimed on social media platform X that Israel has become helpless at this time. And without America's help it will fall silent.
