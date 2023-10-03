trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670259
Anurag Thakur attacks Mamata Government over MNREGA Scheme Controversy

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Anurag Thakur on Mamata Government: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has cornered the Mamata government regarding the MNREGA dispute. Attacking TMC, Anurag Thakur said, 'If you want MNREGA money then take action against the corrupt.'
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
play icon3:23
Patients trusting God in Maharashtra, 10 people died in Sambhajinagar
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!
play icon3:7
'Trudeau' give proof...otherwise take back your 40 diplomats!
Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
play icon2:33
Indian Government issues ultimatum to Justin Trudeau
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical
play icon3:51
24 patients dead in Nanded hospital! Condition of 70 other critical
There is no hospital till 80 KM...Who is responsible for 24 deaths?
play icon2:4
There is no hospital till 80 KM...Who is responsible for 24 deaths?

