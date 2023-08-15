trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649364
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: Union Minister's attack on the opposition, 'Congress is suffering like a fish without water'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE: On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. During this, Anurag Thakur surrounded the opposition fiercely and said, "Congress is suffering like a fish without water". Along with this, tell the meaning of PM Modi's speech given in Red Fort.

All Videos

77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
play icon4:55
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
play icon2:16
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'
play icon5:51
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'

Trending Videos

77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
play icon4:55
77th Independence Day 2023: Kiren Rijiju surrounded the opposition regarding Manipur issue, praised the PM!
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
play icon2:16
Long queue of people seen in Srinagar to participate in I-Day celebrations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
play icon2:45
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists Tricolour at his residence
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
play icon3:48
Independence Day 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies for not attending the celebrations at Red Fort
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'
play icon5:51
Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day Speech: Kejriwal said at Chhatrasal Stadium, 'Brother became enemy'
anurag thakur exclusive,anurag thakur on congress,anurag thakur independence day interview,anurag thakur independence day 2023,Congress,Congress vs BJP,anurag thakur zee news interview,anurag thakur latest news,anurag thakur latest interview,anurag thakur zee interview,PM Modi Independence Day speech,pm modi independence day,Modi Independence Day speech,77th Independence Day,independence day live 2023,red fort live,red fort pm modi,76th independence day,