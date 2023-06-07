NewsVideos
Anurag Thakur makes big statement in Exclusive conversation with Zee News,says,'Chargesheet should be filed soon'

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Wrestlers protested making serious allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The tent has been removed from Delhi's Jantar Mantar but still a wave of anger is running among the wrestlers. Due to which Zee News had a special conversation with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. In this conversation, Anurag Thakur said, 'Charge sheet should be filed soon and appropriate action should be taken'.

