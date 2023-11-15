trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688259
Anurag Thakur makes huge remark on Congress

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Ahead of assembly elections, BJP has become completely aggressive against opposition. Amid this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has launched scathing attack on Congress. Thakur said that Congress wants power through speculation.
