Anurag Thakur on Zee: 'If it is not the Muslim League of Jinnah...then to whom does it belong'

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur has a special conversation with Zee News. Anurag Thakur has openly attacked the Congress party on Rahul Gandhi's statement in America.

