NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anurag Thakur solved the problem! Have the wrestlers agreed to the government?

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Anurag Thakur Meets Wrestlers: The long meeting between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and wrestlers is now considered successful. After the meeting, the wrestlers have postponed their protest till June 15.

All Videos

Demonstration of Hindu organization on the streets of Kolhapur
2:6
Demonstration of Hindu organization on the streets of Kolhapur
Taal Thok Ke: What Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva
1:23
Taal Thok Ke: What Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva
Big murder case in Lucknow court! Fierce clash between Lucknow Police and lawyers
1:6
Big murder case in Lucknow court! Fierce clash between Lucknow Police and lawyers
Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide, Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
1:31
Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide, Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Storm; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
1:45
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Storm; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

Trending Videos

2:6
Demonstration of Hindu organization on the streets of Kolhapur
1:23
Taal Thok Ke: What Keshav Prasad Maurya said on the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva
1:6
Big murder case in Lucknow court! Fierce clash between Lucknow Police and lawyers
1:31
Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide, Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
1:45
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Storm; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest news,wrestlers protest in delhi,wrestler protest,indian wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest latest news,wrestlers protest live,wrestlers protest update,wrestlers protest jantar mantar,jantar mantar wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest india,wrestlers protest reason,wrestlers protest explained,wrestler protest in delhi,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestlers protest today,Wrestlers Protest Updates,Wrestlers protests,