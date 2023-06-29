NewsVideos
videoDetails

Appeal friends, supporters, workers across country to maintain peace: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad was attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur earlier on June 28.

All Videos

“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
play icon4:20
“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
play icon1:35
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
play icon13:2
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
play icon4:33
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence
play icon0:39
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence

Trending Videos

“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
play icon4:20
“Received food after three days…” says flood affected local as situation worsens in Assam
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
play icon1:35
Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
play icon13:2
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
play icon4:33
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence
play icon0:39
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence