Apple iPhone 15: iPhone 15 launched, know from features to price

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
iPhone 15 Price in India: On Tuesday, Apple launched iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Currently, the company has launched two variants iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple has provided USB Type-C port in its new phone. This clearly means that now you can charge it with Android Charger also.
