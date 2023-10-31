trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682585
Apple on iPhone Hacking: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Apple on iPhone Hack Alert: Many opposition leaders including Asaduddin Owaisi, Raghav Chadha and Shashi Tharoor have expressed fear of phone hacking. Amit Malviya has hit back on this. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the central government in a press conference. Apple has made a big statement on phone hacking alert in India. Apple clarified on phone hacking alert and said that we do not hold any government responsible.
