Apple Releases iOS 17 Public Beta, Here’s What To Expect

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Apple released iOS 17, the most recent version of the iPhone operating system, in June. The new version is currently accessible to iPhone users in a free public beta. NameDrop, StandBy mode, interactive widgets, a redesigned phone app, and many more new features and functions are all included in iOS 17, a very significant upgrade for iPhones.
