Apple’s might launch slightly larger iPad Pro of 11.1-inch, 13-inch iPad Pro variants in 2024

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

If Apple's iPad Pro models aren't big enough for you, in 2024 you might be able to buy larger versions – but the size difference won't be very big. Analyst Ross Young claims (via MacRumors) that Apple is working on an 11.1-inch and a 13-inch OLED iPad Pro, to be launched in the first quarter of 2024.