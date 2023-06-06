NewsVideos
Apple WWDC 2023: Here's What Analysts Had To Say About The Apple's Vision Pro Headset

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Vision Pro will start at $3,499, more than three times the cost of the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices that currently dominate the nascent AR/VR market, Apple said at its annual developer conference.

