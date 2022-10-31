Apple's Big Move, Removing Gambling App Ads From Gaming Section

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Apple has temporarily pulled gambling ads from iPhone's App store's "you may also like" section alongside the children's games section. According to New York Post, Apple has issued a statement saying that it has temporarily removed the gambling app suggestions that were appearing next to the children's gaming section. This comes right after Apple introduced new ad spaces on the App Store on Tuesday. As per New York Post, the problem was brought to light on Twitter early on Wednesday when a suggestion for "Jackpot World" appeared below Recover Me, an app meant to assist users in beating a gambling addiction. Another Twitter user also discovered an advertisement for a horse betting app on the same page. Other Twitter users observed sports betting and gambling applications listed below as kid-friendly games. This week, a lot of app developers used Twitter to voice their opposition to gambling advertisements, regardless of the apps' contents.