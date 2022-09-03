Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro's dual-cutouts might visually appear as one

As American tech giant Apple is all set to announce its 2022 iPhone line-up next week, rumours have been swirling as hard as ever leading up to the announcement. According to GSM Arena, one rumour surrounding the redesigned 'notch' in the display is that the two cutouts will appear as one using unlit pixels from the display. The software would control when the pixels between the cutouts are illuminated or just turned off. This is according to an anonymous source as reported to MacRumors with corroborating rumours circulating on social media. The rumour is said to have originated from Foxconn employees who are involved in the iPhone 14 Pro's production. A corroborating report from 9to5Mac came soon after that claims this area between the cutouts will also be reserved for displaying Apple's privacy indicators, which arrived with iOS 14. It shows when an app is actively using the microphone or video cameras on the device. This could free up the corners of the display to fit more status icons, reported GSM Arena.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

As American tech giant Apple is all set to announce its 2022 iPhone line-up next week, rumours have been swirling as hard as ever leading up to the announcement. According to GSM Arena, one rumour surrounding the redesigned 'notch' in the display is that the two cutouts will appear as one using unlit pixels from the display. The software would control when the pixels between the cutouts are illuminated or just turned off. This is according to an anonymous source as reported to MacRumors with corroborating rumours circulating on social media. The rumour is said to have originated from Foxconn employees who are involved in the iPhone 14 Pro's production. A corroborating report from 9to5Mac came soon after that claims this area between the cutouts will also be reserved for displaying Apple's privacy indicators, which arrived with iOS 14. It shows when an app is actively using the microphone or video cameras on the device. This could free up the corners of the display to fit more status icons, reported GSM Arena.