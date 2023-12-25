trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702725
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits Rajouri to review terrorist search operations

Dec 25, 2023
Major anti-terror operation of the Indian Army is going on near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the sixth day of the search operation against the terrorists hiding in the forests of Rajouri. Let us tell you that Army Chief General Manoj Pandey also reached Rajouri. He gave instructions to intensify the campaign against terrorists and also talked about streamlining the counter terrorism operation. It is being told that the Defense Minister is also going to visit the incident site tomorrow. This terrorist attack may have happened in Rajouri.. but this attack has exposed Pakistan sitting across the border.

