Army Chief Manoj Pandey hits back at Rahul Gandhi's statement on Agniveer Scheme

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Agniveer Yojana 2023: Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement regarding Agniveer Yojana has come to light. Rahul's statement has sparked controversy due to which Army Chief Manoj Pandey has hit back at Rahul's statement.
