Army dog dies protecting soldier during encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Kent, a six-year-old Indian Army dog, died while protecting a soldier during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The dog, who was leading a column of soldiers, was caught amid heavy firing. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.
