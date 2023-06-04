NewsVideos
Army jawan missing in Balasore Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Army soldier missing in Balasore train accident, the family is in bad condition by crying. So far 288 people have been confirmed killed in this accident.

