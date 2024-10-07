हिन्दी
Arrest warrant issued against Collector in MP
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Oct 07, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Arrest warrant has been issued against the collector in Madhya Pradesh for not obeying the court order. The High Court has issued a warrant in the case of dismissal of a government employee.
