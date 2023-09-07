trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659265
Artists Make 120-feet-tall Pandal for Ganeshotsav in Raipur Resembling Chandrayaan-3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
The impact of India’s historic achievement of reaching the southern pole of the Moon is visible throughout the country. A pandal which resembles the Chandrayaan-3 is being built for Ganeshotsav in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.
