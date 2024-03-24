Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Delhi CM issues first order from custody

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Delhi CM has issued the first order from custody. Atishi has read his first order. Let us tell you that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED on Thursday evening. ED had taken this action in the liquor policy scam case. At the same time, Rouse Avenue Court had given approval to ED for 6-day remand of Kejriwal. See what CM Kejriwal said in this order?

