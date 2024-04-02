Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Saurabh-Atishi held a press conference

Apr 02, 2024
Aam Aadmi Party Press Conference: Kejriwal Arrest Update: AAP made a big attack on BJP during the press conference regarding Sanjay Singh's bail and ED action against Kejriwal. Speaking in the press conference, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi claimed that the Supreme Court has asked many serious questions to the ED. AAP claims that ED has no answers to the Supreme Court's questions.

