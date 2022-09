Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Hisar, Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow on September 08 in Hisar, Haryana. Scores of people gathered at the roadshow. The AAP leaders waved at the crowd.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

