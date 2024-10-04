videoDetails

To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Amethi Teacher Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

To The Point: The battle over crime and the caste of criminals continues in UP. Now a political war has erupted again over the murder of a teacher and his family in Amethi. BSP chief Mayawati has cornered the Yogi government over the brutal murder of a Dalit family, while Akhilesh has raised questions on law and order. The question is that if police action is continuing against criminals in UP on zero tolerance policy, then where are the criminals getting so much courage from that they are fearlessly entering homes and committing murders. The question is also to what extent is it right to link every crime to caste.