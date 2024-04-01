Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Case Update: Arvind Kejriwal remanded to judicial custody for 16 days

|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Case Update: Kejriwal sent to judicial custody for 16 days. ED did not demand extension of Kejriwal's custody but demanded sending him to judicial custody. Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till 15 April.

