NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Gets Emotional: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was addressing a program. Kejriwal's eyes welled up with tears after suddenly mentioning Manish Sisodia during the programme. Watch exclusive visuals.

All Videos

CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
2:51
CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
2:7
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?
4:17
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?

Trending Videos

2:51
CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
2:7
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
4:17
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?
Arvind Kejriwal Gets Emotional,arvind kejriwal emotional speech,arvind kejriwal recalls sisodia,arvind kejriwal recalls manish sisodia,Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia news,manish sisodia latest news,manish sisodia latest,manish sisodia news today,arvind kejriwal and manish sisodia,arvind kejriwal and sisodia,sisodia in jail,sisodia news,delhi cm emotional,delhi cm gets emotional,Zee News,Breaking News,kejriwal crying,zee hindi news,breaking latest news,