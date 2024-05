videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal gives first reaction in Swati Maliwal Case

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Kejriwal on Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction has come to light in Swati Maliwal assault case. Kejriwal said, 'There should be an impartial investigation into the matter'. A few days ago, a case of assault on Swati Maliwal in Delhi CM House came to light in which he blamed Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar.