Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Delhi's Kejriwal government is going to bring a trust vote motion in the Assembly today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has given this information on social media. Recently, Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that there has been an attempt to break the AAP MLAs.

