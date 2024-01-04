trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706064
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal's first PC after fear of arrest

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Big news related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is coming out. Delhi CM will hold a press conference at 12 noon. During this press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can answer regarding the summons issued in the Delhi liquor scam.

